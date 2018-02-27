Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

National Health Accounts of Kazakhstan

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264289604-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Health Systems
Download PDF

Select a language

English
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), National Health Accounts of Kazakhstan, OECD Reviews of Health Systems, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264289604-en.
Go to top