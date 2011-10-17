Five years after the first Review of Switzerland’s health system, the OECD and the World Organization combined their expertise again to report on progress and implementation of health reforms in the Swiss health system. In addition to taking stock of the good overall performance of the Swiss health system, the two organizations propose concrete ways to help the system be more efficient and prepare for the future health needs of the Swiss population. The report focuses on three important issues: health insurance markets, health workforce planning and management and governance of the health system.
OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Switzerland 2011
Report
OECD Reviews of Health Systems
Abstract
