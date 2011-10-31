Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Norway 2011

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264117006-en
Deborah Nusche, Lorna Earl, William Maxwell, Claire Shewbridge
OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education
Nusche, D. et al. (2011), OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education: Norway 2011, OECD Reviews of Evaluation and Assessment in Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264117006-en.
