OECD Principles on Good Laboratory Practice

This document provides the full text of the OECD Principles of Good Laboratory Practice as revised in 1997. The Principles of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) have been developed to promote the quality and validity of test data used for determining the safety of chemicals and chemicals products. It is a managerial concept covering the organisational process and the conditions under which laboratory studies are planned, performed, monitored, recorded and reported. Its principles are required to be followed by test facilities carrying out studies to be submitted to national authorities for the purposes of assessment of chemicals and other uses relating to the protection of man and the environment.