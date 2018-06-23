Greece’s competition law and policy underwent a peer review in 2018. This report describes and assesses the development of its competition regime with a focus on current policy and enforcement; and the evolution of competition policy over the last few years.
OECD Peer Reviews of Competition Law and Policy: Greece 2018
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
