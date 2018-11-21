OECD Integrity Review of Nuevo León, Mexico

This review analyses the integrity system of Nuevo León, Mexico, as well as its efforts to build a culture of integrity in the public administration. It looks at mechanisms for providing timely advice and guidance to public officials when they are confronted with integrity-related questions and dilemmas. Furthermore, it analyses the strengths and weaknesses of the internal control and risk management framework, and the extent to which Nuevo León’s integrity reforms effectively engage citizens and the private sector. Finally, the Review provides an action plan to support these efforts, address ongoing challenges, and facilitate the creation of a sustainable public integrity system.