This review analyses the integrity system of Nuevo León, Mexico, as well as its efforts to build a culture of integrity in the public administration. It looks at mechanisms for providing timely advice and guidance to public officials when they are confronted with integrity-related questions and dilemmas. Furthermore, it analyses the strengths and weaknesses of the internal control and risk management framework, and the extent to which Nuevo León’s integrity reforms effectively engage citizens and the private sector. Finally, the Review provides an action plan to support these efforts, address ongoing challenges, and facilitate the creation of a sustainable public integrity system.
OECD Integrity Review of Nuevo León, Mexico
Sustaining Integrity Reforms
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024