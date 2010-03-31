OECD's 2010 review of Luxembourg's environmental conditions and progress in air, water, waste and materials management; nature and biodiversity; the environment-economy interface; the environment-social interface; and international commitments and co-operation. The analyses presented are supported by a broad range of economic and environmental data and include recommendations for further environmental and sustainable development progress.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Luxembourg 2010
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
