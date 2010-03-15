OECD's comprehensive review of Greece's environmental programs and policies, covering air and water management, nature and biodiversity, sustainable development, the environment-economy interface, the environment-social interface, and international commitments. The review includes relevant statistical information as well as a series of recommendations for strengthening environmental infrastructure, implementing environmental policy and integrating environmental concerns into economic decisions.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Greece 2009
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
