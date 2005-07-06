The OECD Employment Outlook 2005 presents OECD's latest review of labour market trends and issues. In addition to its regular overview of labour markets in OECD countries and its comprehensive statistical annex, this edition also includes articles covering trade adjustment costs in OECD labour markets, regional disparities in labour markets, the role of in-work benefits in increasing employment, and evaluating the impact of labour market programmes and public employment services.
OECD Employment Outlook 2005
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Abstract
