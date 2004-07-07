OECD Employment Outlook 2004

The OECD Employment Outlook is OECD's annual assessment of labour market developments and prospects in its member countries. After presenting an overview of developments and prospects, this 2004 edition examines aspects of working time including scheduling and family arrangements; employment protection regulations' effects on labour market performance, wage-setting institutions and outcomes, the effects of training on aggregate employment and job prospects, and transitioning from informal employment to a salaried economy. An extensive statistical annex is included.