The OECD Employment Outlook is OECD's annual assessment of labour market developments and prospects in its member countries. After presenting an overview of developments and prospects, this 2004 edition examines aspects of working time including scheduling and family arrangements; employment protection regulations' effects on labour market performance, wage-setting institutions and outcomes, the effects of training on aggregate employment and job prospects, and transitioning from informal employment to a salaried economy. An extensive statistical annex is included.
OECD Employment Outlook 2004
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 July 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
Report7 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2020
-
Report25 April 2019
-
Report4 July 2018
-
Report13 June 2017
-
Report7 July 2016
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
8 December 2022
-
Report9 September 2022
-
-
13 January 2022