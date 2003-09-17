This 2003 edition of the OECD Employment Outlook provides the annual assessment of labour market developments and prospects in the OECD area. This edition includes chapters on the labour mobilisation challenge, makng work pay, benefits and employment, and upgrading workers'skills. A Statistical Annex is provided.
OECD Employment Outlook 2003
Towards More and Better Jobs
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Abstract
