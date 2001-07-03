This 2001 edition of the OECD Employment Outlook provides an aessessment of labor market developments and policies in the OECD area as well as in-depth analyses of a number of crucial policy issues including spending on labour market policies, poverty dynamics, the characteristics and quality of service sector jobs, the work-family balance, and foreign workers. A statistical annex is provided.
OECD Employment Outlook 2001
June
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Abstract
