OECD Employment Outlook 1997

In addition to the overall analysis of labour market trends and short-term projections, this edition of the OECD Employment Outlook provides analysis and policy advice on: the magnitude and persistence of low-paying jobs in OECD countries; the relationship between national systems of collective bargaining and various measures of economic performance; the effects of international trade on OECD labour markets; and whether and for whom job insecurity is on the rise in recent years. A Statistical Annex provides time-series data on key labour market indicators.

