In addition to the overall analysis of labour market trends and short-term projections, this edition of the OECD Employment Outlook provides analysis and policy advice on: the magnitude and persistence of low-paying jobs in OECD countries; the relationship between national systems of collective bargaining and various measures of economic performance; the effects of international trade on OECD labour markets; and whether and for whom job insecurity is on the rise in recent years. A Statistical Annex provides time-series data on key labour market indicators.
OECD Employment Outlook 1997
July
Report
OECD Employment Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
11 July 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
Report7 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2020
-
Report25 April 2019
-
Report4 July 2018
-
Report13 June 2017
-
Report7 July 2016
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
Working paper3 October 2022
-
Report9 September 2022
-
13 January 2022
-
Working paper21 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2021