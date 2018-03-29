OECD Economic Surveys: Tunisia 2018

Tunisia has experienced strong economic and social progress in recent decades and, more recently, a successful democratic transition. The convergence process has slowed down, however, due to the low level of investment since the early 2000s, while regional and labour market inequalities have persisted. Since 2011, the external and public debt-to-GDP ratios have risen sharply. To put them back on a sustainable path, structural reforms that can sustain growth and competitiveness are needed. In order to boost business investment, regulatory and administrative constraints - including the many licences, permissions to operate and administrative authorisations, pricing constraints and restrictions on competition in certain sectors - need to be reduced. Strengthening Tunisia's competitiveness in global value chains through trade facilitation measures and greater efficiency of logistics services is also key. Encouraging women's participation in the labour market, adapting training to the needs of employers and reducing social security contributions on payroll will help create quality jobs. A new regional development policy, emphasising the specific assets of each region around the development of urban centres, is needed.

SPECIAL FEATURES: INVESTMENT; EMPLOYMENT AND REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT