In this comprehensive 2004 overview of the Russian economy, OECD carefully analyses this heavily resources-dependent economy and its vulnerabilities. It recommends a comprehensive program of fiscal prudence and structural reform, particularly involving large state institutions. Separate chapters examine industrial competitiveness, the natural gas sector, the electricity sector, and banking reform.
OECD Economic Surveys: Russian Federation 2004
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Russian Federation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 January 2014
-
12 December 2011
-
15 July 2009
-
5 December 2006
-
12 February 2002
-
8 March 2000
-
15 December 1997
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 November 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper1 December 2021
-
-
Report7 September 2021
-
Working paper5 August 2021
-