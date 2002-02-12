This 2002 edition of OECD's periodic reviews of Russia's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on small business and entrepreneurship, gas and electricity regulation and reform, and fiscal federalist relations.
OECD Economic Surveys: Russian Federation 2002
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Russian Federation
Abstract
