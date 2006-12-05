This 2006 edition of OECD's periodic review of the Russian economy finds an economy enjoying robust growth, but requiring strengthening of the macroeconomic framework to sustain that growth. Public administration urgently needs reform and raising innovation potential could do much to sustain rapid growth. The healthcare system suffers from fundamental imbalances and its reform could arrest the decline in health now being experienced. This survey offers a series of recommendations for addressing these issues.
OECD Economic Surveys: Russian Federation 2006
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Russian Federation
Abstract
