OECD's periodic survey of the Russian economy. This 2009 edition includes chapters on stabilisation and renewed growth, growth-friendly fiscal policy, more flexible exchange rate policy and more effective monetary policy, making the banking sector more efficient and resilient, and improving regulation in goods and services markets.
OECD Economic Surveys: Russian Federation 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Russian Federation
Abstract
