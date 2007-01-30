OECD's periodic survey of Norway's economy. This edition examines the economic challenges facing Norway in the coming years, including preserving Norway's economic success, managing monetary policy under low inflation, putting public finances on a sustainable path, boosting the labour supply, and encouraging innovation.
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway 2007
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 June 2024
-
22 February 2022
-
9 December 2019
-
19 December 2017
-
18 January 2016
-
5 March 2014
-
15 February 2012
-
8 March 2010
Related publications
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report26 October 2023