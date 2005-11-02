This 2005 Economic Survey of Norway's economy examines key economic challenges including monetary policy issues, labour and product market competition, fiscal policy, the long-term sustainability of the welfare system and the performance of the health care sector.
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway
Abstract
