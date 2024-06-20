OECD's annual survey of the Norwegian economy. Part I analyzes recent economic developments and the short-term outlook. Macro economic and structural policies are reviewed in Part II, with particular emphasis on the sustainability of fiscal policy and labor market programs. Part III addresses more specifically the problems raised by the crisis in the Norwegian banking system. Part IV presents OECD's conclusions.
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway 1993
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Norway
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 June 2024
-
22 February 2022
-
9 December 2019
-
19 December 2017
-
18 January 2016
-
5 March 2014
-
15 February 2012
-
8 March 2010
Related publications
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report26 October 2023