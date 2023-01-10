OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2023

Greece has rebounded well from the COVID-19 crisis, generating strong employment growth. Increasing investment and exports, government support measures, implementation of the Greece 2.0 Recovery and Resilience Package and the reforms of the past decade have been supporting the economy. However, headwinds from surging energy prices and uncertainty following Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine have slowed the recovery. Achieving and maintaining modest primary budget surpluses, better targeting energy support measures and maintaining public revenues while further broadening the tax base and improving its efficiency will further enhance Greece’s prospects of achieving an investment-grade sovereign debt rating. Maintaining the reform momentum, completing the restoration of banks’ health and continuing efforts to improve the business climate, can ensure that sustainable recovery continues over the longer term. This would also support Greece in raising further living standards as it adjusts to a changing climate and achieves net zero emissions. As elsewhere, the changing climate is already disrupting livelihoods and well-being in Greece. A well-chosen mix of carbon pricing, public infrastructure investments, raising buildings’ energy efficiency and moving transport into low-emission modes can achieve emission cuts cost-effectively, while making people better off with improved housing quality and mobility. Engaging all stakeholders, maintaining a consensus and supporting vulnerable households affected by the green economy transition will help ensure progress continues into the longer term.

SPECIAL FEATURE: THE GREEN ECONOMY TRANSITION