This 2005 edition of OECD's periodic survey of Greece's economy examines two key challenges: the need for sustained fiscal consolidation and closing the income gap with the European Union. After an examination of major economic trends, the Survey looks in more detail at the fiscal challenge and at raising productivity and labour force participation. This edition's special chapter looks at the economic impact of migration in Greece.
OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2005
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Greece
Abstract
