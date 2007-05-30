This edition of OECD's periodic survey of Greece examines recent economic performance and key challenges including fiscal consolidation, reform of pensions, easing entry into the labour market, improving tertiary education, and fostering competition in network industries.
OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2007
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Greece
Abstract
