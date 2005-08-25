This review is the first study that undertakes an in-depth analysis of e-government in Mexico from a whole-of-government perspective. Mexico completed the initial phase of setting up and delivering e-government services successfully, but the continuing public demands to improve government have made the country realise the importance of refocusing the strategy to find a way of making e-government improve the overall quality of government. This report analyses and assesses these challenges and provides a set of proposals for action to deal with the most actual and pressing questions of e-government in Mexico. It systematically looks at the structure and context for e-government, the case for e-government, external barriers to e-government, planning and leadership, organisational change, collaboration fostered by e-government, making government more customer-focused through e-government, and monitoring and evaluation. This book includes case studies, a statistical annex, and a bibliography.
OECD e-Government Studies: Mexico 2005
Report
OECD e-Government Studies
Abstract
