OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Belgium 2020

The OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) conducts reviews of the individual development co-operation efforts of DAC members once every five to six years. DAC peer reviews critically examine the overall performance of a given member, not just that of its development co-operation agency, covering its policy, programmes and systems. They take an integrated, system-wide perspective on the development co-operation activities of the member under review and its approach to fragility, crisis and humanitarian assistance.

Belgium is a powerful voice for the cause of the least developed countries and fragile contexts, and a strong humanitarian partner. Committed to the principles of partnership, it empowers multilateral, civil society and private sector organisations to achieve their mandates. As Belgium emerges from a period of institutional reforms, this peer review provides recommendations to strengthen the management of its development co-operation policy. It also advises on how to take advantage of recent changes to reinforce the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, and improve the management of human resources.