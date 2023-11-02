OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Czech Republic 2023

The OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) conducts peer reviews of individual members once every five to six years. Reviews seek to improve the quality and effectiveness of members’ development co-operation, highlighting good practices and recommending improvements. The Czech Republic’s (Czechia) official development assistance remained stable on average at 0.14% of gross national income since 2016 and jumped to 0.36% in 2022 primarily due to the costs of hosting Ukrainian refugees. Czechia is recognised for its strong support to democratic transition and human rights. Its long-term 2018-2030 strategy ensures predictability and provides for flexibility. The report highlights efforts to engage with the European Union and its members, and identifies opportunities for building institutional learning processes. As the Czech development co-operation continues making progress towards established DAC standards, this peer review provides a set of recommendations to strengthen its institutional set-up to accelerate progress towards a more cohesive portfolio that explicitly addresses poverty and/or inequality, and to build better partnerships with local CSOs and the private sector.