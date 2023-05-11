OECD Development Co‑operation Peer Reviews: New Zealand 2023

The OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) conducts peer reviews of individual members once every five to six years. Reviews seek to improve the quality and effectiveness of members’ development co-operation, highlighting good practices and recommending improvements. New Zealand is a valued partner in the Pacific where most of its official development assistance (ODA) is delivered. Led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, its commitment to national and regional ownership, efforts to draw on indigenous knowledge and values, and scaled-up climate finance commitments attest to New Zealand’s engagement and relevance. This peer review provides recommendations for New Zealand to make the most of the closer integration of foreign and development policy in the Pacific, reinforce human resources, enable efficient and effective decision making, strengthen transparency, build public understanding of development, foster the linkages between climate-related investments and other priorities, and establish a plan for increasing ODA to deliver on New Zealand’s strategic goals.