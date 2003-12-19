Skip to main content
OECD Capital Services Estimates

Methodology and a First Set of Results
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/658687860232
Paul Schreyer, Pierre-Emmanuel Bignon, Julien Dupont
OECD Statistics Working Papers

Schreyer, P., P. Bignon and J. Dupont (2003), “OECD Capital Services Estimates: Methodology and a First Set of Results”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2003/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/658687860232.
