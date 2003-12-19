This document presents the concepts underlying capital services measures, describes estimation methods and produces a first set of results. It also raises a number of outstanding conceptual issues in relation to capital services measures ...
OECD Capital Services Estimates
Methodology and a First Set of Results
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Abstract
