Nurse Workforce Challenges in the United States

Implications for Policy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/236153608331
Authors
Linda H. Aiken, Robyn Cheung
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Aiken, L. and R. Cheung (2008), “Nurse Workforce Challenges in the United States: Implications for Policy”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236153608331.
