Nuclear power plant life management (PLIM) has become an important issue in the context of changing business circumstances caused by regulatory reform of the electricity market. Specifically, the economic aspect of PLIM is being closely investigated as part of the search for greater competitiveness. It was in this light that the NEA organised an international workshop on "Nuclear Power Plant Life Management in a Changing Business World". The objective of the workshop was to examine the status of PLIM activities in OECD Member countries and to develop a set of recommendations through separate working groups focusing on technology, regulation and business. The workshop also provided an opportunity to exchange information on lessons learned from past successes and failures. These proceedings will be of particular interest to those playing a policy role in the nuclear industry and those in a position to shape future PLIM strategies.
Nuclear Power Plant Life Management in a Changing Business World
Workshop Proceedings, Washington DC, United States 26-27 June 2000
Report
Nuclear Development
Abstract
