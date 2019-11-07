Skip to main content
Next generation diversity and inclusion policies in the public service

Ensuring public services reflect the societies they serve
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/51691451-en
Authors
Natalia Nolan-Flecha
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Nolan-Flecha, N. (2019), “Next generation diversity and inclusion policies in the public service: Ensuring public services reflect the societies they serve”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/51691451-en.
