Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

New Zealand: Modernising Schools in a Decentralised Environment

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/245523383514
Authors
Bruce Sheerin
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Sheerin, B. (2008), “New Zealand: Modernising Schools in a Decentralised Environment”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2008/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/245523383514.
Go to top