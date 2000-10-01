On 23 April 1999, the Ministry of Education published a new National Strategy for Education, Training and Research in the Information Society for 2000–2004.
New Technology and Education in Finland
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 October 2008
-
1 October 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
-
Working paper1 June 2008
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
19 January 2024
-
15 December 2023