Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

New Forms of Governance for Economic Development

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015326-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), New Forms of Governance for Economic Development, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015326-en.
Go to top