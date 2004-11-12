New Forms of Governance for Economic Development

New forms of governance are emerging. Government, business and civil society are increasingly seeking ways to develop and pursue economic development strategies and solve socio-economic problems jointly. Regional strategic platforms, partnerships, open governments and other agents of change help release the potential of their area thanks to better co-ordination, and adaptation of public policies to local conditions. This book examines how the new forms of governance overcome administrative, political and financial obstacles and impact local prosperity and the quality of life. These new approaches are illustrated with the results of some of the ambitious initiatives taken by Belgium, the Czech Republic, Mexico, Norway, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.