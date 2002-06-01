Is there a new paradigm emerging in education? There seem to be a number of forces coming together to challenge the current status quo. First, there is the change from industrial economy to the knowledge economy. Secondly, there is renewed questioning of the relevance of current education. Thirdly, there is a change in learning theory and pedagogy. And underpinning all this is the explosive growth in information and communications technology and the Internet.
New Directions for Tomorrow's Schools
A Personal View From New Zealand
Working paper
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Abstract
