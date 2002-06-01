Skip to main content
New Directions for Tomorrow's Schools

A Personal View From New Zealand
https://doi.org/10.1787/736755278164
Murray Coppen
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Coppen, M. (2002), “New Directions for Tomorrow's Schools: A Personal View From New Zealand”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2002/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/736755278164.
