Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Net Social Expenditure, 2005 Edition

More Comprehensive Measures of Social Support
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/358663135802
Authors
Willem Adema, Maxime Ladaique
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adema, W. and M. Ladaique (2005), “Net Social Expenditure, 2005 Edition: More Comprehensive Measures of Social Support”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/358663135802.
Go to top