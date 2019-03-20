Skip to main content
Navigating pathways to reform water policies in agriculture

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/906cea2b-en
Guillaume Gruère, Hélène Le Boëdec
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Gruère, G. and H. Le Boëdec (2019), “Navigating pathways to reform water policies in agriculture”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 128, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/906cea2b-en.
