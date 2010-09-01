The Indian gas market is expected to be one of the fastest growing in the world over the next two decades. This paper analyses this market, highlighting the current challenges. It first looks at the industry structure, presents the main players from industry as well as government, and gives an overview of the regulatory framework. The issue of pricing remaining crucial for both upstream and downstream development, the paper looks at both supply - domestic production and LNG imports - and demand.
Natural Gas in India
Working paper
IEA Energy Papers
Abstract
