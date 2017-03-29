National schools of government operate in a context of rapidly changing needs and expectations for governments, citizens and civil servants. Drawing on a 2014 survey, the report reviews how schools of government are adapting to address countries’ most pressing political and economic challenges. It analyses best practices, and includes recommendations on designing and implementing whole-of-government and organisation-specific civil service learning and development strategies. The report suggests ways to align learning programmes with the priorities of national governments, to enhance innovative techniques in the delivery and content of learning, and to ensure their stable and adequate funding.