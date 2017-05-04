Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Multi-objective local environmental simulator (MOLES 1.0)

Model specification, algorithm design and policy applications
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/151cf08a-en
Authors
Ioannis Tikoudis, Walid Oueslati
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Tikoudis, I. and W. Oueslati (2017), “Multi-objective local environmental simulator (MOLES 1.0): Model specification, algorithm design and policy applications”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 122, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/151cf08a-en.
Go to top