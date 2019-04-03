Skip to main content
Moving towards more school autonomy in Austria

Refocusing the role of school supervision
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9c49eebe-en
Michael Bruneforth, Claire Shewbridge, Rien Rouw
OECD Education Working Papers
Bruneforth, M., C. Shewbridge and R. Rouw (2019), “Moving towards more school autonomy in Austria: Refocusing the role of school supervision”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 200, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9c49eebe-en.
