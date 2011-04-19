Skip to main content
Moving Freight with Better Trucks

Improving Safety, Productivity and Sustainability
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282102961-en
International Transport Forum
ITF Research Reports
ITF (2011), Moving Freight with Better Trucks: Improving Safety, Productivity and Sustainability, ITF Research Reports, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282102961-en.
