Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Moving between jobs

An analysis of occupation distances and skill needs
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d35017ee-en
Authors
Nagui Bechichi, Robert Grundke, Stéphanie Jamet, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bechichi, N. et al. (2018), “Moving between jobs: An analysis of occupation distances and skill needs”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d35017ee-en.
Go to top