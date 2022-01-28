Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Monitoring the Performance of State-Owned Enterprises

Good Practice Guide for Annual Aggregate Reporting
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7f0b1554-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Monitoring the Performance of State-Owned Enterprises: Good Practice Guide for Annual Aggregate Reporting, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7f0b1554-en.
Go to top