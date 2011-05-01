Skip to main content
Monitoring and Tracking Long-Term Finance to Support Climate Action

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44zcqbbj42-en
Authors
Barbara Buchner, Jessica Brown, Jan Corfee-Morlot
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Buchner, B., J. Brown and J. Corfee-Morlot (2011), “Monitoring and Tracking Long-Term Finance to Support Climate Action”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2011/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44zcqbbj42-en.
