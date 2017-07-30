Skip to main content
Modern Tram and Public Transport Integration in Chinese Cities

A case study of Suzhou
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2f9438bb-en
Authors
Chia-Lin Chen
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Chen, C. (2017), “Modern Tram and Public Transport Integration in Chinese Cities: A case study of Suzhou”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2f9438bb-en.
