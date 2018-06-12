Skip to main content
Modelling Policy Coherence Between Adaptation, Mitigation and Agricultural Productivity

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ee62a5ae-en
Authors
J. Lankoski, H. Lehtonen, M. Ollikainen, S. Myyrä
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Lankoski, J. et al. (2018), “Modelling Policy Coherence Between Adaptation, Mitigation and Agricultural Productivity”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 111, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ee62a5ae-en.
