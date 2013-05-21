Mobilising Private Investment in Sustainable Transport

Transport infrastructure is a pillar of economic development and a key contributor to climate change. Globally, transport-related greenhouse gas emissions are expected to double by 2050 in the absence of new policies. There is an urgent need to scale-up and shift transport infrastructure investments towards lowcarbon, climate-resilient transport options and help achieving the environmental, social and economic benefits associated with sustainable transport infrastructure. Given the extent of investment required to meet escalating global transportation infrastructure needs, and the growing strains on public finances, mobilising private investment at pace and at scale will be necessary to facilitate the transition to a greener growth. Investment barriers, however, often limit private investment in sustainable transport infrastructure projects, due to the relatively less attractive risk-return profile of such projects compared to fossil fuelbased alternatives. In part, this can be attributed to market failures and government policies that fall short of accounting for the full costs of carbon-intensive road transport and the benefits of sustainable transport modes.