Mobilising Private Investment in Sustainable Transport

The Case of Land-Based Passenger Transport Infrastructure
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46hjm8jpmv-en
Authors
Geraldine Ang, Virginie Marchal
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ang, G. and V. Marchal (2013), “Mobilising Private Investment in Sustainable Transport: The Case of Land-Based Passenger Transport Infrastructure”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46hjm8jpmv-en.
