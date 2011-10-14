Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Meeting the Challenge of Financing Water and Sanitation

Tools and Approaches
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264120525-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Water
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), Meeting the Challenge of Financing Water and Sanitation: Tools and Approaches, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264120525-en.
Go to top